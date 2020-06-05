London: Chelsea FC Women were Friday named the Women’s Super League champions overtaking Manchester City on a points-per-game record, following the termination of the 2019/20 season last month.

The Blues were in second place but with one game in hand over Manchester City who were a point ahead when it was decided the league is to finish prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the basic points-per-game system, Aston Villa Women were announced as champions of the Women’s Championship.

In addition, Chelsea and Manchester City will be nominated as the two English clubs to qualify for the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League competition, having finished in the top two places of the 2019/20 Women’s Super League season.

The final team positions across both leagues also confirmed that Aston Villa would be promoted to the Women’s Super League for the 2020-21 season, and that Liverpool would be relegated to the Women’s Championship for the 2020-21 season.

Kelly Simmons, FA Director of the Women’s Professional Game, in a statement said: “Firstly, I would like to thank the clubs for their ongoing collaboration and support throughout this period. They have played a crucial role in helping to shape the decision-making process, with the welfare of the players and clubs first and foremost.

“I would also like to congratulate the players, coaches and staff of Chelsea and Aston Villa. Although the 2019-20 season has been prematurely curtailed, it has been a hard-fought campaign and their success is well deserved, with the outcome based on sporting merit,” she added.

IANS