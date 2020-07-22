Mumbai: Author Chetan Bhagat has claimed that producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra had publicly bullied him. Chetan Bhagat. Writer Chetan also took Tuesday to Twitter to urge critics to write sensibly while reviewing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s forthcoming and last film Dil Bechara.

“Sushant’s last film releases this week. I want to tell the snob and elitist critics right now, write sensibly. Don’t act oversmart. Don’t write rubbish. Be fair and sensible. Don’t try your dirty tricks. You have ruined enough lives. Now stop. We’ll be watching,” Chetan tweeted.

See link: https://twitter.com/chetan_bhagat/status/1285430225237471232

However, Chetan’s tweet did not go down well with a section of social media users, including popular film critic Anupama Chopra.

“Each time you think the discourse can’t get lower, it does!,” Anupama, wife of producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, responded.

Reacting to Anupama’s tweet, Chetan called out Vidhu Vinod Chopra and blamed him for driving him close to suicide in the past.

“Ma’am, when your husband publicly bullied me, shamelessly collected all the best story awards, tried denying me credit for my story and drove me close to suicide, and you just watched, where was your discourse?,” Chetan said.

In his recent tweet, Chetan was referring to Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 2009 film 3 Idiots, starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi. The movie is based on Chetan’s book Five Point Someone.

Post the release of 3 Idiots in 2009, Chetan had reportedly posted a blog and slammed the makers for not giving him adequate credit in their film.