BHUBANESWAR: Movies are a great way to relax and unwind. However, movies based on true incidents can make one relive the moment of incident. One such movie is ‘Chhabirani’ which is based on the infamous Chhabirani murder case in Odisha. The movie stars two new actors, Aman and Chandrani in the lead roles. Besides, veteran actors like Siddhanta Mahapatra, Mihir Das and Anu Choudhury will be seen in crucial roles. The music is composed by Prem Anand and the dialogues are penned by Dr Shankar Tripathi and Hrudayanand Sahoo.

After 83 years since the birth of Odia cinema industry, the first commercial biopic of eastern India ‘Chhabirani’ was released overseas. The movie was screened at Chelmsford centre for the arts (theatre) at Boston in USA which created history. The premiere was organised by OSNE.

Interacting with Orissa POST, Bobby Islam, the director, producer, and script writer of the movie, said, “It’s a movie strictly based on reality and all the stars have worked hard enough to exhibit the chilling truth. It’s a proud moment for all of us that after 83 years, first Odia commercial biopic was exhibited at Boston and the Odia community is very happy with it.”

Even actor Aman felt that it is a great start for an Odia movie to be premièred in USA. “For the first time an Odia movie is garnering so much of appreciation and love from everyone,” he added.

THE CASE

Chhabi Rani was a Bengali, originally a resident of Midnapur. She met one Naba Kishore Mahapatra in Puri and fell in love and later got married. As both were unemployed then, they decided to go to Naba’s village Dhiasahi and from there they moved to Biridi village in Jagatsinghpur district. Later, Naba Kishore and Chhabi Rani took up journalism.

The couple then started exposing corrupt activities going on in the region and in the process invited the wrath of influential people in the area. The couple was threatened with life for their writings but they refused to bow down.

They were then tortured in a series of incidents and asked to leave Biridi village with their infant. They decided to leave the village. However, while leaving the village they were intercepted by some men on the way near Biluakhai the river. Chhabi Rani then forced Naba Kishore to leave with the baby. But she was caught by the men and gang raped and brutally murdered. Later, Naba Kishore lodged a case against the culprits but all were acquitted by the Orissa High Court. However, the case reached Supreme Court and four among eight accused were convicted.