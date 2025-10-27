During the festive season, when the entire nation is steeped in devotion and celebration, even the smallest moments become unforgettable memories in people’s hearts. One such heartwarming scene is now going viral on social media, touching everyone deeply.

The video captures a soulful moment from the Vande Bharat Express travelling from New Delhi to Patna, where a devotional Chhath Maiya song dedicated to Chhath Puja suddenly starts playing over the train’s speakers. What follows transforms the train’s atmosphere into something reminiscent of a temple or a river ghat. Passengers are seen losing themselves in devotion, some dancing joyfully, others singing along or folding their hands in reverence to Chhath Maiya.

In the viral video, the entire coach of the Vande Bharat Express is seen resonating with faith and emotion as the traditional song fills the air. Smiles spread across passengers’ faces, their eyes reflecting pure devotion. Some bow their heads and fold their hands in prayer to Lord Surya and Chhath Maiya, while others record the touching moment on their phones.

Vande Bharat trains are now playing melodious Chhath songs 😍 pic.twitter.com/bGo8kHAcNd — With Love Bihar (@WithLoveBihar) October 26, 2025

The video radiates an aura of peace, positivity, and togetherness inside the train. A festive spirit awakens in every traveler’s heart, uniting all in shared devotion. The clip has quickly gone viral across social media platforms, amassing millions of views and countless reactions.

Users have flooded the comments section with their responses. One wrote, “This is the beauty of the Bihar elections.” Another commented, “These Bhojpuri songs are so elegant, I truly enjoyed them.” Yet another user praised, “Indian Railways has done a great job.”