Chhatrapur: A modern truck terminal project proposed to come up alongside National Highway-16 here in Ganjam district has run into troubles allegedly due to administrative negligence. The terminal with all the modern facilities like weigh bridge, fuel stations, cold storages, godowns, workshop, rest areas, police stations, RTO office, health care facilities, check posts, post offices, banks, administrative block, drinking water, electricity, toilets, shops and lodging facility was proposed to curb traffic snarls and road accidents.

The project would also have provided additional health and other utility services to drivers and transporters. As per a source, the Transport department had written a letter to the district administration December 21, 2021 to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) along with the work plan for the approval of the project.

However, the administration is yet to reply to the letter, the source said. This has resulted in delay in the execution of the ambitious project. The objectives of the proposal include easing of traffic snarls, smooth passage of vehicles including heavy ones in and out of the town and reduction of pollution level.

Sources said road accidents are on the rise in the district and so also the fatalities. Hundreds of trucks transporting goods to different industrial units are seen halting along the highway for hours together, thereby causing traffic jam.

In the absence of either a flyover or an underpass, the commuters face loads of difficulties. It was proposed by the Transport department to identify 10 to 20 acres of land for one or two terminals keeping in mind the requirement. Many trucks are parked alongside the NH as several units like Grasim Chemical Industries, Gopalpur Port, Titanium Plant, Indian Rare Earths (IRE) Plant, Tata Industrial Park, a cement godown at Jagannathpur, an FCI warehouse and several goods sheds are located beside the NH.