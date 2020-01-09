Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government Thursday declared Deepika Padukone-starrer film Chhapaak tax free in the state.

The movie has also been made tax free in the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh. “Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has declared Bollywood movie Chhapaak tax free in the state,” a statement by the public relations department said here.

The film, based on the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, is scheduled to be released Friday. Baghel in a tweet appealed to people to watch the movie along with their families.

“The state government has decided to make Hindi film Chhapaak tax free in Chhattisgarh. The film spreads awareness among people against heinous crime like acid attack on women in society. You all should go to watch the movie along with your families and become aware, as well as spread the awareness,” the Congress leader tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath also declared the film tax free in his state, saying it gives a “positive message to the society about acid attack survivors.”

Padukone visited the JNU campus in Delhi Tuesday to express solidarity with students who were attacked by a mob, but did not address the gathering.

After her JNU visit, many appreciated her “silent solidarity”, but some others criticised her for “supporting Leftists”, saying it was a promotional stunt ahead of her film’s release.

“#Boycott Chhapaak” was also trending on Twitter, as was “#ISupportDeepika”.

