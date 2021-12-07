Rajnandgaon: A teacher of a government school in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district has allegedly raped a 16-year-old student. The teacher carried out the gruesome act on the pretext of taking her for an educational trip, police said Tuesday. Coming to know about the incident, the parents of the Class XI victim lodged a complaint to the police. Based on the complaint, the police Tuesday arrested the science teacher of the high school in Dongargaon police station locality, an official said.

As per the complaint, the accused had forcefully taken the victim from the school in his car December 2. He did so, on the pretext of taking her for an educational trip without informing her parents.

The accused took the girl to a secluded place and allegedly raped her, police said. They added that the teacher also threatened to sexually assault the girl’s elder sister if she spoke about the incident to anyone.

On learning about the assault Monday, the victim’s parents and some locals reached the police station and lodged the complaint, said a police official.

A case has been registered against the accused teacher on charges of rape under the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.