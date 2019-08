Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Saturday, dismissed 15 junior level officials and cancelled pension of two retired employees, who have been proved guilty in several corruption cases registered by the state vigilance.

Ex-IMV Debi Prasad Mishra, former secretary of Dunguripalli Cooperative Society in Subarnapur Debadutta Das, Octroi Tax Sarkar of Umerkote Municipality Kaliprasad Singh, ex-junior clerk of Dhamnagar Tehsil Batakrushna Barik and ex-VLW of M Rampur block in Kalahandi Krushnamohan Das have been dismissed from their services.

Similarly, the Chief Minister also dismissed Kesinga block ex-secretary Ashok Kumar Saha, ex-Panchayat Executive Officer of Junagarh block in Kalahandi Padmamukha Sabar, ex-secretary of Murusundhi panchayat in Boudh Kishore Chandra Pradhan, ex-assistant engineer of Salia Dam sub-division in Banpur of Khurda Bijay Kumar Sahu and Bhawanipatna ITDA’s former JE Karunakar Panda.

Ex-JE of Kuliana block in Mayurbhanj Mangal Singh Munda, ex-assistant engineer of Kuliana block in Mayurbhanj Baidyanath Majhi, ex-JE of Saraskana block in Mayurbhanj Pratap Chandra Rout, former JE of ITDA Thuamul Rampur in Kalahandi Nigamananda Panda and senior clerk of BMC Health Officer Chittaranjan Lal are also disengaged from government services.

The retired employees whose pension has been cancelled are former assistant engineer of ITDA Kalahandi -Ashwini Kumar Sharma and former APD of DRDA Kalahandi-Sashank Sekhar Pattnaik.