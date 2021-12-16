Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday recalled the valour and sacrifice of soldiers of Indian armed forces on the 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Bangladesh, then part of Pakistan, became an independent country after the war.

Taking to Twitter, Patnaik said, “On Golden Jubilee of #VijayDiwas, tributes to brave soldiers who fought with exemplary courage to make India triumphant in 1971 Indo-Pak war. Salute to the courage and valour of brave soldiers who fought gallantly for the pride of our nation.”

PTI