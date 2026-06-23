Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Anu Garg Tuesday called for the need for coordinated and sustained efforts by all stakeholders to eliminate the drug menace in the state. Garg chaired the seventh meeting of the State-Level Narcotics Coordination Centre (NCORD) which was held at Lok Seva Bhawan in the City. The meeting put a strong focus on curbing drug trafficking, strengthening inter-agency coordination, and intensifying public awareness campaigns to achieve the goal of a drug-free Odisha. Addressing the gathering, Garg directed officials to regularly review NCORD-related actions during district collectors’ conferences and emphasized the importance of effective district-level coordination meetings.

The Chief Secretary also called for speedy disposal of narcotics cases, greater public awareness campaigns, and proactive enforcement measures by all agencies. Highlighting the need to address the root causes of illegal cannabis cultivation, she advocated promoting profitable alternative agricultural activities and sustainable livelihood opportunities for affected communities. She further urged departments to expand outreach and awareness programmes, particularly among youth, to prevent drug abuse and build a healthier, drug-free society. The meeting brought together senior officials from various departments and enforcement agencies. DG, CID-Crime Branch Binaytosh Mishra referred to the Union Home Minister’s call for a “Drug-Free India” during the 9th Apex NCORD meeting held in New Delhi earlier this year. He urged stakeholders to formulate a robust action plan to dismantle illegal drug supply chains and reviewed progress made on recommendations issued during the sixth State NCORD meeting held March 20.

During the meeting, the Special Task Force (STF) of the CID-Crime Branch presented its achievements in combating narcotics-related crimes. According to the presentation, between 2024 and 2026, authorities seized more than 513 metric tonnes of ganja, registered 3,238 cases, and arrested 4,534 individuals involved in drug-related offences across the state.

The STF also reported the destruction of over 69,470 acres of illegal cannabis cultivation. Enforcement agencies seized more than 33 kilograms of brown sug ar and over two lakh bottles of codeine-laced cough syrup during the period. In a major operation along the Andhra Pradesh–Odisha border, STF personnel arrested seven members of an interstate drug trafficking network and seized ganja and hashish oil valued at approximately Rs 230 crore.

Officials informed the meeting that financial investigations targeting properties and assets linked to narcotics trafficking have also been intensified as part of the state’s broader strategy to dismantle drug networks. The meeting concluded with a collective commitment from participating departments and agencies to strengthen enforcement, enhance coordination, and intensify awareness initiatives across the state in pursuit of a drug-free Odisha.