Rayagada/Berhampur: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra, CM’s 5T Secretary VK Pandian and Water Resources Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg Thursday reviewed the construction work of Chheligada irrigation project and Ghatakeswar multi-purpose project in Gajapati and Ganjam districts, respectively.

According to a senior official, Chheligada irrigation project is targeted to be complete by 2024. After completion, it will help irrigate more than 6,260 hectares of farmlands in both Ganjam and Gajapati districts. The construction work of 1,200 metre-long tunnel is expected to be complete by October this year, the source added.

Briefing mediapersons, Chief Secretary Mohapatra informed that the construction work of dam under Ghatakeswar multi-purpose project in Ganjam district is to be complete by December this year. It is targeted that around 600 hectares of farmlands will be irrigated through underground pipelines. It will also cater to drinking water needs.

It is pertinent to mention here that 15 major irrigation projects will be operationalised in Odisha by 2024 under ambitious ‘Transformational Initiative’ of state Irrigation Department, a presentation made Tuesday by Additional Chief Secy Garg in first high level meeting revealed.

An official source said that out of the 15 major irrigation projects, four will become operational in the current year, four in 2023 and seven in 2024. Technology, teamwork and responsible rehabilitation policy including labour welfare etc have been successfully implemented in these projects, which will bring transformation in irrigation sector.

