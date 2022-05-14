Rourkela: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra inspected the crucial Brahmani bridge near here Saturday and directed the construction agency to complete the work on the approach road by next month.

The bridge is one of the most important projects in the area and is part of the National Highway 143.

On the second day of the trip to Sundargarh district, Mohapatra said once the new bridge was complete, the traffic problem on the other lone bridge would be sorted out.

“I’ve instructed the agency to complete the work of the approach road by June-end,” he told reporters.

Mohapatra reviewed the progress of the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, which will co-host the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, District Collector Nikhil Kalyan said.

He directed the officials for timely completion of the infra work, the collector added.

Mohapatra said the expansion work of the Rourkela airport is targeted to be completed by October and it will enable direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

