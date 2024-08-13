Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Tuesday appointed Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja as the working chairman of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee.

Ahuja, a 1990-batch IAS officer, has been assigned the responsibility in addition to his current duties, a notification issued by the Law Department said.

Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibya Singha Deb is the nominal head of the committee with Shree Jagannath Temple chief administrator, Puri collector and SP, and ASI superintending archaeologist as ex-officio members, apart from 12 other members.

Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee is the highest decision making body of the 12th-century shrine in Puri.

PTI