Dubai: A senior leadership team of Odisha government led by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra visited the Dubai Multi Commodities Center (DMCC) for familiarisation with and understanding of the free trade zone concept, primarily in the services and financial sector industries.

DMCC is one of the largest free trade zones in the UAE which trades in agricultural products, tea, coffee, gold, diamonds, cryptocurrencies, etc. The Chief Secretary discussed the possibilities for exchange of skill capabilities and of conducting training programs for the youth from Odisha for employment at high-tech centres such as DMCC.

The officials from DMCC appreciated the recommendations and expressed specific interest in conducting training and mutual cooperation, especially on the upcoming technologies like cybersecurity etc.

Further, the team also visited the Sharjah Airport International Free (SAIF) Zone Authority to witness the custom-free zone and the world-class warehousing facilities adjacent to the Sharjah Airport. They had a meeting with Director SAIF ZONE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei and discussed potential opportunities in the logistics and warehousing sector in Odisha with the officials.

The Chief Secretary personally invited the authorities from both DMCC and SAIF to attend the Odisha Investor Roadshow scheduled June 29, 2022 in Dubai. He also requested senior officials from these organisations visit Odisha and explore the state’s opportunities. Mahapatra also invited them to participate in the upcoming Make in Odisha (MIO) Conclave 2022.

