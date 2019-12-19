Barbil/Joda: Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy expressed concern over rising level of pollution due to mineral transportation in Barbil area. He admitted that the air in Barbil is heavy with dust particles emanating from mineral transportation and there is chemical-induced pollution.

He was all praise for various developmental activities undertaken by the Joda municipality. Tripathy, who came on a visit to Keonjhar, visited Joda Thursday. He reviewed various activities of the Joda municipality.

During his visit to Joda, the Chief Secretary, accompanied by Collector Ashish Thakre, Champua sub-collector Pratap Pritimayi, Barbil tehsildar Khirdo Kumar Behera inspected a library hall set up by the municipality at Baneikala.

Suryamani Pattajosi , the executive officer of the Joda municipality, apprised the CS of various facilities and details of books kept for people.

Later, he went to Babu Hutting where he inspected a solid waste management plant set up by the civic body. He got to know of the functioning of micro composting plant and its applicability.

Later, he visited Barbil where he took stock of pollution due to dust.

Taking to media persons, the CS admitted that the ambient air was heavy with dust particles due to transportation of minerals.

However, he denied pollution due to chemical elements in Barbil. He underscored the need for paver blocks on both sides of the roads.

The CS refused to speak on the long- pending demand for a ring road in Barbil that is expected to ease traffic. He observed that Keonjhar is endowed with natural resources. “Various projects have been undertaken in the district with funds from the DMF,” he added.

The Chief Secretary maintained that to tackle dust-induced pollution, there is a need for road construction and re-construction while the works department has been provided with Rs 900 crore from the DMF for the purpose.

He noted that drinking water projects, road construction, community development, waste management, re-processing and various sports activities have been very beneficial.

At Barbil, he inaugurated Wushu indoor stadium and appreciated the sporting facility for grooming youths.