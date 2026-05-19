Berhampur: Ganjam district administration Tuesday launched a campaign with aim of making the district plastic-free through weekly cleanliness drives across all panchayats.

As part of the ‘Ama Ganjam, Swachha Ganjam’ campaign, sanitation drives were conducted in 503 panchayats across 22 blocks of the district. The administration appealed to the public to actively participate in the drive, which will now be held every Tuesday.

The campaign was initiated under the efforts of collector Keerthi Vasan amid growing concerns over the environmental impact of plastic use. As part of the awareness campaign, an AI-generated video featuring antelope deer was released with an appeal to protect nature.

Officials said the campaign is being developed as a mass movement in line with ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’.