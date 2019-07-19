Raipur: ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actor Shivlekh Singh was killed in a car crash here Thursday, police said. He was 14.

Shivlekh and his parents were travelling from Bilaspur to Raipur when their car crashed into a truck on the outskirts of the Chhattisgarh capital.

Police In-charge of Dharsiwa police station Narendra Banchhor said: “The incident occurred around 2 p.m. July 18. Shivlekh died on the spot while his parents and one more person named Naveen got injured and are being treated in a hospital.”

Shivlekh also acted in the TV show ‘Sankatmochan Hanuman’.

Shivlekh, native of Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh, and his parents were living in Mumbai for the last ten years. He had also appeared in TV reality shows.

IANS