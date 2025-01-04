Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s progress in tackling malnutrition among children is overshadowed by an alarming rise in incidents of anaemia and overweight, an analysis of National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) data by the Centre for Youth and Social Development (CYSD) revealed.

While reductions have been observed in the prevalence of stunting, wasting, and underweight, the state faces the growing challenge of a dual burden of malnutrition and undernutrition coexisting with overnutrition, it said.

According to the CYSD findings (Emergent Odisha: Demography and Development), the prevalence of anaemia has surged to 64 per cent, with districts like Malkangiri, Sundargarh, and Angul reporting rates above 70 per cent.

At the same time, overweight prevalence has increased to 4 per cent, exceeding the national average. The highest incidence was in Jagatsinghpur (8.3 per cent), up from 5.5 per cent in NFHS-4, followed by Dhenkanal which saw a rise from 1.6 per cent to 6.8 per cent.

However, the good news is stunting among children under five in the state has decreased to 31 per cent, wasting to 18 per cent, severe wasting to 6 per cent, and underweight prevalence to 30 per cent.

“These figures show marked improvement compared to previous NFHS rounds (3 and 4) and are below the national average,” the analysis revealed.

A district-wise distribution indicates marked disparities with tribal-dominated districts such as Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, and Rayagada reporting stunting rates exceeding 44 per cent. In contrast, coastal districts like Puri, Jagatsinghpur, and Khurda exhibit significantly lower rates.

Similarly, over 25 per cent of children in Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Deogarh, Kandhamal, and Bolangir are wasted, with Deogarh, Kandhamal, and Bolangir recording the highest severe wasting rates.

Cases of anaemia have risen across most districts with Khurda and Cuttack showing the highest growth in prevalence. Bargarh and Sambalpur have recorded notable declines, the analysis pointed out.

According to the analysis, the coexistence of undernutrition and overnutrition highlights a growing dual burden of malnutrition in the state.

While rural and tribal districts continue to struggle with stunting and wasting, urbanised regions like Jagatsinghpur and Dhenkanal are experiencing a worrying rise in overweight cases.

The analysis, quoting health experts, warned that the implications of these disparities could widen existing inequities and strain Odisha’s healthcare system. The rising prevalence of anaemia, particularly among children, points to gaps in micronutrient supplementation and dietary diversity. Concurrently, the increasing number of overweight children signals shifts in lifestyle and dietary patterns, potentially leading to a surge in non-communicable diseases, it said.

A multi-sectoral strategy involving strengthening nutrition programs and community health initiatives, ensuring equitable healthcare access across districts, especially for tribal and rural populations and promoting dietary awareness are crucial to tackle both undernutrition and overnutrition, the analysis suggested.

