Basudevpur/Padmapur: A six years old child died and another child aged five was injured after a tractor ran over them at Karanj Adia village under Basudevpur in Bhadrak district Monday.

The deceased was identified as Kalia, son of Abhay Mallick and the injured as Aniruddh, son of Niranjan Mallick. Aniruddh is undergoing treatment at Basudevpur community health centre (CHC).

The children were said to be playing when the mishap occurred. While the driver of the tractor had fled from the spot after the mishap and is still absconding, the police have sent the body for post-mortem to the DHH and seized the tractor.

In another incident, a man, identified as Manas Kumar Rout, a resident of Bachhada village, who is a teacher by profession, was injured after the bike he was riding on collided head-on with another bike at Laxmidaspur square.

He was first rushed to Basudevpur CHC and then shifted to the DHH for better treatment.

PNN