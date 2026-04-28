Malkangiri: Allegations of child trafficking and forced religious conversion have resurfaced in Malkangiri district after police rescued 13 minors from a private bus Monday.

The bus named Sai Krishna, was en route to Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh when authorities intercepted it near the Malkangiri police station following a tip-off to the Child helpline 1098. A joint team of police and Childline officials stopped and searched the vehicle, rescuing 14 children in total, including 13 minors.

The incident has sparked concern in the area, and an investigation is underway. Preliminary findings suggest the children were lured with promises of participating in a dance programme but were actually being taken to receive religious instructions in Christianity.

Police said the rescued children are safe and their parents have been informed. All the children are currently housed at the Malkangiri police station and will be handed over to their families after a decision by the district Child Welfare Committee. Authorities are probing whether a larger network is involved in the case as police and Childline officials launched an investigation.