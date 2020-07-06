New Delhi: The untimely demise of Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has shocked the entire nation. Tributes are pouring in for him and social media is flooded with pictures of the late star.

Memories of Sushant are making his fans, friends and family emotional again. Fans are sharing throwback pictures and videos on social media platforms as tribute to the late star.

Some posts comprise of his childhood days, some are from his school and college life. Take a look at some priceless memories of Sushant Singh Rajput:

Sushant, 34, was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai June 14 Sunday. He was said to be in depression for some months. An investigation is being conducted in connection with his suicide.

The actor hailed from Patna, Bihar. He did a part of his schooling from Patna and moved to Delhi in 2002. He was pursuing engineering when he left dropped out from college to pursue acting.

Sushant had lost his mother in 2002. He was quite close to her. He is survived by his father KK Singh and four sisters.

Sushant was launched by Ekta Kapoor in the TV industry with ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’ (2008), but it was ‘Pavitra Rishta’, which made him an overnight sensation. ‘Pavitra Rishta’ too was produced by Ekta.

After starring in the show for three years, Sushant left the industry to make a career in films. He was the stars of films such as ‘Kai Po Che!’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Sonchiriya’ and ‘Chhichore’.

He also starred in Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer PK. His last movie was Drive with Jacqueline Fernandez. Fans will get to see the late actor on the big screen in ‘Dil Bechara’ that is set to release on Disney+Hotstar July 24.

The trailer of the movie will be released July 6.

Sushant’s last rites were performed Monday in Mumbai in the presence of family members and a few industry stars.

May his soul rest in peace!!