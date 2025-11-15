Bhubaneswar: Children’s Day was celebrated with immense enthusiasm across Capital city Friday, with several events organised by the state government and various educational and cultural institutions. The celebrations, which marked 136th birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, brought together children, educators, and dignitaries for a day full of fun, learning, and reflection on the future of the nation.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi tweeted on X, “Children are the hope of our society and the future ahead. Our government is continuously committed to their education, safety, and all-round development.”

ଶିଶୁ ଦିବସ ଅବସରରେ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ । ଶିଶୁମାନେ ଆମ ସମାଜର ଆଶା ଓ ଆଗାମୀ ଭବିଷ୍ୟତ । ତାଙ୍କ ଶିକ୍ଷା, ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଓ ସାମଗ୍ରିକ ଉନ୍ନତି ପାଇଁ ଆମ ସରକାର ନିରନ୍ତର ପ୍ରତିବଦ୍ଧ । pic.twitter.com/WF1x66ii04 — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) November 14, 2025

At BJEM School here, the day was celebrated with a host of activities designed to inspire and engage students. The celebration kicked off with a heartfelt floral tribute to Nehru. The highlight of the day was ‘Fete’, where students from Class VIII to XII gathered to enjoy delicious food, play games, and partake in various recreational activities. School principal Sandhya Jena motivated students to explore their inner potential and to cherish the bond between teachers and students. School chairman Sivapada Swain inaugurated the event, encouraging students to embody Nehru’s ideals and pursue their dreams. The event also featured a fancy dress competition and a ramp walk by students.

The 25th International Anjali Children and Youth Festival, marking its Golden Jubilee year, added its unique touch to the day’s celebrations with ‘Carnival of Love’, a colourful parade, organised by Swabhiman, a voluntary organisation under the leadership of Sruti Mohapatra, promoted inclusion and celebrated children from diverse backgrounds. Amidst the celebrations, mental health expert Amrit Pattojoshi said, “The biggest challenge children face today is impulsivity and a reluctance to accept ‘no’ for an answer. Parents, in turn, have become too focused on pleasing their children and often seek validation from them, which disrupts healthy boundaries. Social media, especially platforms like Reels, has exacerbated this problem, leading to a lack of emotional control and increasing pressure to conform to unrealistic standards.

The result-oriented pressure to achieve—whether in marks, achievements, or comparisons—is overwhelming the younger generation.” Adyant Higher Secondary School celebrated its 19th Annual Function – Grace 2025 with grandeur and spirited participation, coinciding with Children’s Day celebration. CHSE Odisha Chairman Mrunal Kanti Das attended as chief guest on the occasion. NISER Bhubaneswar Research and Development Dean Palok Aich graced the event as chief speaker. School chairman Ajay Bahadur Singh was also present on the occasion. As part of the ceremony, school principal Pravati Satapathy presented the annual report, highlighting the school’s achievements, progress, academic excellence, integrated system, and the remarkable journey of Adyant over the year.