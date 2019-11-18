Phulbani: Participating as the chief guest and guests of honour, respectively, local MLA Angad Kanhar, Kandhamal district Collector Dr Brunda D and zilla parishad Chairperson Akankshya Pradhan inaugurated a children’s science park at Phulbani Sunday, a report said.

It is said to be the first-ever such park in Odisha which has several play objects based on different scientific phenomena including theme-based corners to inculcate the scientific temper among schoolchildren.

According to sources, over 80 science projects have been setup in this park. The park will remain open from 6 am to 7 pm, during which children can playfully learn scientific phenomena.

The maintenance and management of this park has been assigned to a non-governmental organisation.

The science projects here are based on scientific phenomena like rain gauge, electricity conservation, automobile models, motion of waves and wavelength, gravity ball, theorems of Pythagoras, phase chart, anemometer, sun clock and lifting principles.

Moreover, models of the extinct species of dinosaur, early men, scelidosaurus, cynognathus, corythosaurus, anatosaurus, pteranodon have been put up in the park.

As a part of ornamentation, statues of several personalities and scientists like Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Sir Chandrasekhar Venkatraman, Sir Isaac Newton, Thomas Alva Edison and many others have also been placed on this park.

Notably, a Chennai-based company has developed this expensive science park with an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore on behalf of the Phulbani civic authorities.