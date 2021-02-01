Jajpur: Tension gripped Bidyadharpur village of Chainapur gram panchayat in Jajpur district Monday after the recovery of a child’s torso from the backyard of a villager.

According to a source, Ashok Tripathy spotted a headless body of a male child lying in his backyard and immediately informed the villagers. Then the Jajpur police were intimated about the incident.

By the time police arrived, hundreds of villagers had thronged to the spot and demanded a probe into the incident.

Upon reaching the spot, the police first cordoned off the area, recovered the body for post mortem and launched an investigation with the help of sniffer dogs and a scientific team.

The villagers alleged the involvement of child lifters in the incident. They alleged that in the neighbouring village people had detained two non-Odias suspecting them to be child lifters. Later they had handed them over to the police.

Linking the recent incident to child lifters, the villagers said that they don’t feel safe to allow their children to go to schools, colleges and tuitions. They urged the police administration to solve the case as early as possible.

Meanwhile, Jajpur SP Rahul P R has reached the spot and is monitoring the investigation, sources added.

PNN