Joda: Joda Police recovered the skull of a child from Bansapani toll gate Basti area under this police limits in Keonjhar district Sunday evening.

Some local children who were playing near the toll gate first spotted the skull and then informed the seniors who in turn immediately intimated it to the police.

Barbil sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Satya Bikash Bhuyan and Joda inspector-in-charge (IIC) Raisen Murmu reached the spot and seized the skull.

As the news broke, it sparked tension in the locality. Angry local residents alleged that the skull was of the three-year-old missing boy whose severed foot had been found earlier.

According to Joda IIC Murmu, police had found a child’s foot January 19. At that time a woman named Sashi Oram had claimed that the severed foot was of her missing son Rohit Oram. Rohit had gone missing since December 15, 2019. Rohit’s family had then lodged a complaint with the Joda police station and on the basis of the complaint the police had launched an investigation into the matter.

Murmu further stated that the recently recovered skull would be sent for forensic test. Its report will be matched with that of the previously recovered foot and the case would soon be cracked.

On the other hand, Sashi, other family members and neighbours alleged that they had lodged a complaint mentioning their child had been abducted by some of their relatives. But the police are yet to arrest anyone.

PNN