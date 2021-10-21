Cuttack: Orissa High Court Thursday granted conditional bail to Chilika MLA Prasanta Jagadev in connection with a case where he was accused of attacking BJP’s Balugaon mandal president.

The court granted bail to the MLA asking him not to influence witnesses in the case.

Jagadev was accused of attacking BJP Balugaon mandal president Niranjan Sethi September 8.

According to a source, the incident took place after Sethi questioned Jagadev about the delay in pension distribution from NAC executive officer. Infuriated, he allegedly roughed up Sethi in full public view.

Demanding action against the lawmaker, the BJP had staged a demonstration. Besides, Sethi had lodged a report at Balugaon police station following the incident.

Jagadev’s anticipatory bail application was rejected by Orissa High Court October 5. The top court asked him to appear before the Khurda ADJ-1 court. Accordingly, he appeared before the Khurda ADJ-1 court October 8. The lower court too rejected his bail plea. As a result, the police took him on custody.

Meanwhile, he was admitted to Capital Hospital for alleged poor health. Besides, he also moved Orissa High Court again seeking bail.

It is worth mentioning, acting on reports of Jagadev’s alleged hooliganism, BJD president Naveen Patnaik has suspended him from the party.

