Beijing: China’s national observatory has renewed an alert for drought, as multiple regions continue to experience a lack of rainfall.

Moderate to severe drought lingers in some areas of Zhejiang, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Guizhou, Guangxi, Yunnan, Chongqing, Sichuan, Fujian and Guangdong, Xinhua news agency quoted the National Meteorological Centre as saying.

It said that extreme drought has hit parts of Hunan, Guizhou, Chongqing, Jiangxi, Hubei and Guangxi.

From Tuesday to Thursday, parts of the southwestern, eastern and southern regions of China will experience moderate rains, with some areas expecting heavy downpours, according to the Centre’s forecast.

Parts of south China will see further rainfall between November 21-22.

While the precipitation will bring some relief, drought-affected areas are advised to monitor the weather closely and continue their drought prevention and relief work.

The observatory advised local authorities to utilize emergency water sources and ensure their water supply, particularly for residents, and warned of the risk of forest fires in some areas.