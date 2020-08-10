Beijing: The tit-for-tat proxy war between China and the United States continued Monday. The two countries have been bringing into effect various sanctions against one another. China announced Monday unspecified sanctions against 11 US politicians and heads of organisations promoting democratic causes. Among them are Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, who have already been singled out by Beijing.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Monday the 11 had ‘performed badly’ on issues concerning Hong Kong. China has cracked down on opposition voices following its imposition of a national security law in the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city last month.

The number of Americans named by the ministry exactly equals the number of Hong Kong and Chinese officials placed on a sanctions list by the US last week over the crackdown.

China showed its determination to defy such pressure Monday by arresting leading independent media tycoon Jimmy Lai and raiding the publisher’s headquarters.

Others named by the foreign ministry included Senators Josh Hawley and Tom Cotton and Representative Chris Smith. Heads of organisations including the National Endowment for Democracy and Freedom House were also named.

Beijing already placed a travel ban on Rubio, Cruz and Smith last month after Washington announced similar measures against Chinese officials linked to measures taken against Muslims in the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang.