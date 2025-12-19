Beijing: China Friday filed a petition with the World Trade Organisation (WTO), requesting consultations with India over New Delhi’s tariffs on information and communication technology (ICT) products and solar sector subsidies.

A statement issued by the spokesman of the Ministry of Commerce here said India’s measures allegedly violate multiple WTO obligations, including the principle of national treatment, and constitute import substitution subsidies explicitly prohibited under WTO rules.

“They grant unfair competitive advantages to India’s domestic industries while undermining China’s interests,” the statement said.

It urged India to honour its WTO commitments and promptly adjust these measures.

This is the second petition filed by China at the WTO against India this year.

The petition filed against India in October alleged unfair subsidies for electric vehicles and batteries and requested consultations with India at the WTO to discuss India’s subsidy measures in the electric vehicle and battery sectors, which it alleges undermine its interests.

PTI