Washington: The particular move by the United States was highly criticized by the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) mouthpiece Global Times which threatened the carriers with DF-21D and DF-26 ‘aircraft carrier killer’ missiles.

Responding to this claim, US Navy’s Chief of Information Sunday said that USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan are not intimidated. “China has a wide selection of anti-aircraft carrier weapons like DF-21D and DF-26 “aircraft carrier killer” missiles. The South China Sea is fully within grasp of the PLA; any US aircraft carrier movement in the region is at the pleasure of PLA: analysts,” tweeted Global Times along with the link of the report.

And yet, there they are. Two @USNavy aircraft carriers operating in the international waters of the South China Sea. #USSNimitz & #USSRonaldReagan are not intimidated #AtOurDiscretion https://t.co/QGTggRjOul — Navy Chief of Information (@chinfo) July 5, 2020

Not being bullied or bogged down by the Chinese claims, the US took a dig at the mouthpiece and retorted back saying, “And yet, there they are. Two US Navy aircraft carriers operating in the international waters of the South China Sea.”

Drills at same time, same region?

USA’s move came as a surprise to many as it is an unusual time for major American and Chinese military drills to take place in the same region at the same time.

America agrees with our Southeast Asian friends: The PRC’s military exercise in disputed waters of the South China Sea is highly provocative. We oppose Beijing’s unlawful claims. Period. https://t.co/i6TRac2WuJ — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 3, 2020

“America agrees with our South-East Asian friends: The PRC’s (People’s Republic of China) military exercise in disputed waters of the South China Sea is highly provocative. We oppose Beijing’s unlawful claims. Period,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted Friday.

News agency ANI had reported that US navy’s USS Ronald Reagan and USS Nimitz are conducting dual-carrier operations and exercises in the South China Sea in support of a “free and open Indo-Pacific”.

