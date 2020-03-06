Beijing: The death toll in China’s novel coronavirus outbreak has touched 3,042 with 30 new fatalities while the confirmed cases have risen to 80,552 amid signs that the dreaded COVID-19 was stabilising, including in the epicentre Hubei province.

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said that it received reports of 143 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 30 deaths Thursday on the Chinese mainland. Among the deaths, 29 were in Hubei Province and one in Hainan Province, NHC said in its daily update of the COVID-19, Friday.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland so far now stand at 80,552 by the end of Thursday. This includes 3,042 people who have died of the disease 23,784 patients still being treated and 53,726 patients discharged after recovery, the NHC said.

Also Thursday, 16 imported cases (those coming from abroad) of novel coronavirus infection were reported on the mainland, including 11 in Gansu Province, four in Beijing and one in Shanghai.

So far 104 confirmed cases including two deaths had been reported in Hong Kong, 10 confirmed cases in Macao, and 44 in Taiwan, including one death.

The daily count of new cured and discharged cases in Hubei province has exceeded the number of new confirmed cases for 15 consecutive days since February 19 Li Yang, deputy director of the Hubei Provincial Centre for Disease Control and Prevention told the media in Wuhan.

Wuhan and the entire Hubei province that has over 50 million population has been kept under lockdown by the Chinese government since January 23.

However, with the situation improving by the end of Tuesday, 22 cities and counties in Hubei had been classified as low-risk, 17 as mid-risk while 37 others remained at high-risk, Li said.

There have been 14,770 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 outside China, with over 267 deaths, the state-run ‘People’s Daily’ reported Friday, citing statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In the past 24 hours, 2,098 newly confirmed cases outside China have been reported and five new countries/territories/areas (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Gibraltar, Hungary, Slovenia, and occupied Palestinian territory) have reported cases of COVID-19, according to the WHO statistics.

PTI