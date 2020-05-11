Beijing: Chinese health authority said Monday that it received reports of 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Chinese mainland Sunday, of which seven were imported cases reported in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Ten cases were domestically transmitted, with five reported in Hubei Province, three in Jilin Province, one in Liaoning Province and one in Heilongjiang Province, the National Health Commission said in a daily report, Xinhua reported.

No new suspected cases or deaths were reported Sunday on the mainland, according to the commission.

On Sunday, 24 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by four to nine.

As of Sunday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 82,918, including 141 patients who were still being treated, and 78,144 people who had been discharged after recovery.

Altogether 4,633 people had died of the disease, the commission said.

By Sunday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,690 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,591 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 99 remained hospitalized with three in severe conditions. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said three people, all from overseas, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

According to the commission, 5,501 close contacts were still under medical observation after 678 people were discharged from medical observation Sunday.

Also on Sunday, 12 new asymptomatic cases were reported on the mainland. Six cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases, and 20 asymptomatic cases, including four from overseas, were discharged from medical observation, according to the commission.

The commission said 780 asymptomatic cases, including 44 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Sunday, 1,047 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 440 in Taiwan including six deaths.

A total of 982 patients in Hong Kong, 41 in Macao, and 366 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

IANS