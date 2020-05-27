Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping asked his country’s army to be prepared for war at any point. Xi Jinping asserted that the Chinese army to be prepared for the worst. He also asked them to resolutely defend the country’s sovereignty in case of any threats. His statements have come when the Indian Army and its Chinese counterparts are engaged in a face-off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the Ladakh border. So naturally Xi’s comments have attracted worldwide attention.

Xi Jinping takes tough stance

Xi, 66 is also the General Secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC). He heads the two-million-strong military. The president made the comments while attending a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and People’s Armed Police Force.

Xi asked the military to be prepared for battle. He also asked them to promptly and effectively deal with all sorts of complex situations. Xi asserted that security of China and national interests should be protected at all costs. The Chinese president also asserted that any situation threatening the sovereignty of the country should be dealt with ‘very firmly’.

Area of contention

Several areas along the LAC in Ladakh and North Sikkim have seen major military build-up by both the Indian and Chinese armies recently. It is a clear signal of escalating tensions between the two sides. China has also modernised and expanded its airbase in Ladakh. It has also reinforced the base with a couple of fighter squadrons.

In the last few weeks the armies of the two countries were engaged in in two separate face-offs. Soldiers of both sides suffered injuries. The nearly 3,500-km-long LAC is the de-facto border between the two countries.

China-US friction

China’s military friction with the US has also been on the rise. The American navy have stepped up their patrols in the disputed South China Sea as well as the Taiwan Straits. Washington and Beijing are also engaged in a war of words over the origin of the coronavirus pandemic.

China, the second-largest military spender after the US, hiked May 22 its defence budget by 6.6 per cent to $179 billion. The amount is nearly three times that of India. However, it is the lowest increment in recent years due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Responsible border management

India has said the Chinese military was hindering normal patrolling by its troops along the LAC in Ladakh and Sikkim and strongly refuted Beijing’s contention that the escalating tension between the two armies was triggered by trespassing of Indian forces across the Chinese side.

The Ministry of External Affairs said all Indian activities were carried out on its side of the border. It asserted that India has always taken a very responsible approach towards border management. At the same time, it said, India was deeply committed to protect its sovereignty and security.

Agencies