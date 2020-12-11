Bhubaneswar: Several campaigns urging people to boycott Chinese products notwithstanding, inexpensive ‘Made in China’ items continue to flood the electronic markets in the state capital.

Several electronic outlets at Bapuji Nagar and other parts of the city are flooded with Chinese items procured from Delhi and Mumbai. Increasing popularity of short videos filmed with the aid of mobile applications like Instagram Reels and Facebook Video Status, several youths are trying their hands to get online fame.

Moreover, the online classes during the lockdown have drawn parents and students to the electronic market for inexpensive laptops, computers, headphones and webcams, boosting the sale of these ‘Made in China’ products.

Buoyed by the easy availability of supporting equipments like ring lights, tripods (stand), mobile zoom lens and others, the electronic market has become their favourite destination. Traders here told Orissa POST that the amateur videomakers often seek such equipment at low prices.

“In fact, very few consumers refuse Chinese products and opt for Made in India alternatives. However, there are very few Indian alternatives when it comes to cheap video-making devices. So most consumers opt for the Chinese items,” said Manas Ranjan Sahoo, a shopkeeper from Bapuji Nagar .

Sahoo also claimed that after the ban on Tik tok, the demand for such basic video-making devices has dwindled. Echoing the same sentiments, others shopkeepers from the area said that besides the ban, Covid-related lockdowns also disrupted the sale of electronic items in the city.

Debasis Sahoo, another trader dealing with electronics item in the city, said, “Not only the demand for such items have declined, the supply of new innovative items has also seen a dip. Our sector suffered a setback midway during lockdowns. However, it is picking pace now as online classes have become the norm.”

He added, “The online classes, on the other hand, gave a fillip to the electronic sales where the webcams, headphones, laptops and computers among others saw a boost in sales.”

Manish Kumar, OP