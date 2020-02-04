Coronavirus, which spread from Wuhan, China, has now spread to several countries of the world. The virus has taken a terrible form in the epicenter. There are now more than 361 deaths due to the virus, while more than 17 thousand cases have been confirmed so far.

Although various measures are being taken to avoid this, it still hasn’t been arrested and the danger looms. Since coronavirus is spreading rapidly and people in China have been advised to wear face masks, but now there is also a shortage of face masks. That’s why people are seen using strange things as face masks, pictures of which are going viral on social media.

People are using sanitary pads and bras as masks to avoid coronaviruses in China. At some places, people are also using plastic bottles as helmets.

Meantime, third case of coronavirus infection has also been confirmed in India. The Union Health Ministry has reported that a person recently returned to Kerala from China who has been infected with the deadly virus. He is kept in the isolation ward of the hospital. The patient’s condition is stable and is being closely monitored. Earlier January 30 and February 2, two students from Kerala who returned from Wuhan were found to be infected with coronavirus.

The Union Health Ministry has advised people not to travel to China. The Ministry of Health has said that Indians should avoid traveling to China.

Not only India, countries like America has also advised citizens not to travel to China. The US has also banned the arrival of Chinese travellers to their country. Not only this, the US has withdrawn most of its embassy staff in China.