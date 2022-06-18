Amid protests over Agnipath, a central government’s scheme for recruitment into defence forces, opposition political leaders in Bihar such as Chirag Paswan and Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Saturday came in support of the Bharat bandh call given by aspirants.

Chirag Paswan, the Lok Sabha MP from Jamui, came on the streets of Patna and headed towards Raj Bhavan to hand over a memorandum to Governor Phagu Chauhan. He started the peaceful march along with his supporters from his residence at SK Puri and they were intercepted at Hartali Mor on Bailey road.

“We were stopped at hartali Mor but later they allowed an 11-member delegation to go to the Raj Bhavan. However, we could not meet the governor and handed over the memorandum to an official of Raj Bhavan,” Paswan said.

“It is not justified to retire a youth at a young age of 21 years. The Centre should withdraw the Agnipath scheme. We have pointed out loopholes in our memorandum,” Paswan said.

Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) chief Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav also protested on the streets in Patna. He along with hundreds of supporters went to Dak Banglow intersection and participated in the peaceful protest.

“We have demanded that this scheme should be withdrawn. If the Centre does not withdraw it, it should give a written promise to accommodate Agniveers in government sectors after their tenure of four years ends. The Centre should also make provision to give lifetime pension of Rs 25,000 per month after their retirement,” Yadav said.

The protesters, meanwhile continued their stir on Saturday at several places across Bihar.

In Sasaram of the Rohtas district, protesters pelted stones on the police party. A large number of agitators assembled at Bikramganj block and pelted stones on the police party. Similar situation prevailed in Nokha block as well. Keeping in view the prevailing situation, Internet and telecom services have been suspended in Rohtas district. The district police have arrested 12 people on the charges of arson.

Meanwhile, a huge clash took place in Madhubani district, where agitators pelted stones on the police team. Over one dozen persons including SDO’s bodyguard were injured in the clash.

In Lakhisarai, police registered an FIR against 45 named and 1000 unnamed persons who indulged in rioting over the government’s scheme. Police also arrested 22 persons for their involvement in setting a train on fire on Friday.

Thousands of protesters also staged protests in Katihar as well.