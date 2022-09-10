What better way to start your day than with a cup of coffee that contains chocolate? Spend some time alone indulging in delicious coffee drinks with chocolate as the base. Girish Chandra, Beverage Training Manager, Lavazza India, shares some delectable recipes to remember your fondest childhood chocolate memories!

HEAVENLY MOCHA SHAKE

Category: Cold Beverage

Your favourite vanilla shake with chocolate and fresh espresso

Serve Ware: 360 ml Pilsner glass or Linz glass

Ingredients

* Milk (100 ml)

* Espresso (1 Shot — 30ml)

* Vanilla ice-cream 2 scoops (200 ml)

* HCF — Chocolate syrup (30ml)

* Ice cubes 80gms (around 5 to 6 cubes)

Method

* Blend together milk and vanilla ice-cream in a Hamilton blender for 30-40 seconds until smooth

* Take a pilsner glass, glaze the glass with HCF, add ice cubes and pour the mixture into the glass

* Pour the espresso on the top of mixture

BLACK FOREST COFFEE BLAST

Category: Cold Beverage

Your favourite Dessert cold coffee with cream

Serve Ware: 360 ml Pilsner glass or Linz glass

Ingredients

* Milk (100 ml)

* Espresso (1 Shot — 30ml)

* Vanilla ice-cream 2 scoops (200 ml)

* HCF — Chocolate syrup (20ml)

* Ice cubes (40gms) (around 3 to 4 cubes)

* Whipped cream (1 shot — 30gms)

* Choco chip muffin (1 muffin — 80gms)

* Monin Irish syrup (15ml)

Method

* Blend together milk, Espresso, ice cubes and vanilla ice-cream in Hamilton blender for 20 seconds. Then add half portion of muffin, Irish flavour and blend about 10 to 15 seconds

* Take a pilsner glass, in the bottom of the glass pour HCF roll the glass to spread HCF, pour mixture into glass, add shot of whipped cream, take another half portion of muffin cut in to two pieces keep on the top of whipped cream.

* Garnish with drop of Irish syrup and sprinkle muffin chunks

FRAPPE BLAST

Category: Cold Beverage

Your favourite indulgence cold coffee

Serve Ware: 360 ml Pilsner glass or Linz glass Ingredients:

Ingredients

* Milk (100 ml)

* Espresso (1 Shot — 30ml)

* Vanilla ice-cream (3 scoop — 300 ml)

* HCF — Chocolate syrup (20 ml)

* Whipped cream (1 shot — 30 gms)

* Chocolate chips to garnish

Method

* Blend together milk, espresso and 2 vanilla ice-creams in Hamilton blender or Blendtec for 30-40 seconds until smooth

* Take a pilsner glass, glaze glass with HCF pour mixture into it. Add 1 scoop of vanilla ice- cream on the top of mixture

* Put 1 shot of whipped cream and garnish with chocolate chips

HAZELNUT MOCHA

Category: Hot Beverage

Your favourite Hot coffee with chocolate and hazelnut

Serve Ware: 240 ml Kenyan tea cup

Ingredients

* Milk (140 ml)

* Espresso (1 shot (30ml)

* HCF — Chocolate syrup (30ml)

* Hazelnut Flavour (20ml)

Method

Take fresh shot of espresso into Kenyan tea cup, put HCF into it, froth the milk pour on the top of espresso and add hazelnut flavour

IANSlife