Choudwar: The state government has initiated measures to check the spread of coronavirus in jails.

Acting upon a state government order, the Fire Services department Wednesday sanitised Choudwar Circle Jail here.

Fire Services department officials in association with the civic staff of the town sanitised all the wards, offices and premises of Choudwar Jail. The sanitisation drive was conducted between 8am and 12noon, sources said.

Jail superintendent Subhrakanta Mishra had earlier written to the department and Choudwar municipal executive officer to sanitise the prison.

Cuttack district assistant fire officer Abanikant Swain and several other firemen including Mangaldeep Swain, Ranjan Patnaik, DK Singh, M Kerketa and K Das carried out the sanitisation exercise.

“Choudwar Circle Jail has 890 inmates. Among them, 40 prisoners have been kept in isolation ward as part of a precaution against the deadly virus. We have arranged two isolation wards for women prisoners,” Mishra said.