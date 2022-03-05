Cuttack: Choudwar Police Friday nabbed three chain snatchers for their involvement in chain snatching in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Prateek Singh, the Twin City Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-Cuttack informed at a press conference here.

Meanwhile, the cops have recovered as many as 22 gold chains weighing around 295.380 grams and two motorcycles from the possession of the snatchers.

The three arrested chain snatchers have been identified as 31-year-old Subrat Bhatta and 25-year-old goldsmith Debasish Swain from Belagachhia village, both of Barang area and 23-year-old middleman Subham Kokate from Cuttack City.

“A case of chain-snatching was reported in Nuapatna area of Cuttack February 22. A woman was passing through Madhusudan bridge along with her son when some miscreants snatched her gold chain and fled the spot,” the DCP Singh said while briefing mediapersons.

Acting on the FIR lodged, a special squad launched a probe during which it was found that a gang was involved in snatching gold chains in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

“A total of 21 cases are pending against the gang at several police stations in the Twin City. After committing the crime, Bhatta used to hand over the gold chain to Kokate. In turn, the latter was selling it to Swain who further used to melt the gold ornaments or sell it through different channels,” the DCP Singh informed.

It is pertinent to mention here that two other members of the gang namely Jubula alias Subhranshu and Raja were previously arrested in connection with several cases, Cuttack DCP Singh added.

PNN