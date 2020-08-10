Los Angeles: Author Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband, actor Chris Pratt, have welcomed their first child. The 30-year-old author’s brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, confirmed the news through a video message, reports etonline.com. Unconfirmed sources said the couple has been blessed with a girl.

“They’re doing great — just got her a little gift,” Patrick said, while leaving a market in Santa Barbara, California.

Patrick, 26, gave a thumbs up when congratulated on becoming an uncle. He then showed the camera a package with a pink ribbon, before getting into his car. It’s unclear whether the gift was for his sister or the baby.

While Patrick did not mention when the baby arrived, a source said that Pratt’s car was spotted at a hospital in Santa Monica, California, Friday.

Katherine’s father Arnold Schwarzenegger, mother Maria Shriver, and siblings, Christina and Christopher, were also photographed visiting her house.

Pratt and Katherine got married last year. In April, a source said that the couple was expecting their first child together.