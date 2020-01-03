Bhubaneswar: Following the announcement of dates for Plus II examinations which will start from March 3, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has issued a circular to heads of educational institutions to ensure CCTV coverage of examination centres.

In a letter to Principals of colleges, the Controller of Examination has directed them to install CCTVs at examination centres, sub-centres and practical laboratories.

The authorities of these educational institutions have been directed to ensure that CCTV cameras are installed in examination halls, office rooms where sealed question papers and answer sheets will be stored and at other important locations on the premises.

“The colleges and higher secondary schools must ensure that back up is there to provide uninterrupted power supply for at least five hours in case of power failure. Besides, internet connection is given to CCTVs for remote visualisation,” the letter read.

The centre heads have been asked to submit a compliance-status report by January 10, failing which the institutions will be declared ineligible for conducting examination

In 2019, around 98% of Plus II exam centres had CCTV facilities. If a certain college is selected as an exam centre doesn’t abide by the directive, we will choose an alternative centre, said CHSE Deputy Exam Controller Prasant Dash.

It may be mentioned here that the form fill-up of annual Plus II examination has been completed by December 24, 2019. As per reports, 3,49,054 students-2,018,833 (Arts), 25,770 (Commerce), 97,536 (Science), and 717 in vocational courses have filled up forms to appear for the examination.

While exams for the Science stream will be held between March 3 and 28, the same for Commerce stream will take place between March 4 and 26, Arts between March 4 and 27, and Vocational stream between March 16 and 28. Prior to the theory examinations, students have to appear for the practical/project exams, which will begin on January 27 and end on February 5, he said.