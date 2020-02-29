Bhubaneswar: With the objective of avoiding possibilities of question paper leak in Plus II examination, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, issued special guidelines and instructions at a press conference here, Saturday. The council is taking strict measures to avoid any such incident during the exam.

Amarendra Kumar Patnaik, Chairman of CHSE, said that question papers will be opened at 9:30 am in the presence of centre superintendent, deputy superintendent, representative of district administration, hall observer and invigilator. The question papers will then be divided and sent to the exam halls under direction of deputy superintendent and will be supervised by the observer or district administration representatives. No question paper will be allowed to be taken outside by the students. After the exam the question papers will be sealed again by the superintendent.

Controller of examination of CHSE, Bijay Kumar Sahu, said that all students will be going through two layers of checking including frisking. To prevent impersonation, all candidates will get their identity cards verified. He added that only lady invigilators will check girls and cloth/polythene enclosures will be erected to frisk the girls.

He said that no leniency will be shown to candidates coming in just before the exam to escape checking. The students are instructed to use black ball point pens for the examination and are asked not to waste paper.

He also said that no one, other than the students and officials related to examination, will be allowed to enter the premises. No one can carry mobile phones a including the observer and invigilator. All mobiles and other digital equipment will have to be handed over to the Superintendent.

All 202 designated examination management hubs and 1,143 examination centres are under CCTV surveillance. Around 3,50,800 students from 1,628 junior colleges will appear for the exams. While 2,20,437 candidates will appear for the Plus II exam in the Arts stream, 97,546 in the Science stream, 25,785 in Commerce and 7,032 in Vocational stream.