Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has released the question pattern and mark distribution for the Plus-II examination 2024. Students gearing up for the annual Higher Secondary examination are directed to download the question pattern 2024 from the official website at chseodisha.nic.in.

Notably, this year the examination is scheduled to take place from February 16 to March 20, 2024.

How to download CHSE question pattern 2024:

Step1: Open the official website – chseodisha.nic.in

Step2: Under notifications, locate and click on the circular titled ‘Clarifications regarding question pattern and distribution of marks for Annual H.S. Examination, 2024 in respect of Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams.’

Step3: A new window will open, displaying the question pattern.

Step4: Download and save the document for future reference.

For the direct link click here.

This strategic insight into the question pattern aims to assist students in optimally preparing for the Odisha Plus-II 2024.

PNN