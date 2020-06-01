Cuttack: With the implementation of unlock 1.0, the Council of Higher Secondary Examination (CHSE) Monday started evaluation of answer sheets of Plus II examination.

Around 16,000 teachers will check the answer sheets at 58 manual and 36 online evaluation centres set up for the purpose. These centres have been put under CCTV surveillance and use of electronic gadgets by the teachers has been prohibited during the evaluation process.

There will be two shifts for evaluation of answer sheets i.e. 7..30 AM to 12.30 PM and 1.30 PM to 6.30 PM.

While answer sheets of Science stream will be evaluated in the first phase of the evaluation, online evaluation of answer sheets of Commerce stream will be done in the later phase. Similarly, evaluation of Arts and Vocational stream will be carried out offline.

COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines will be strictly followed at the evaluation centers.

