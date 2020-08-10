Bhubaneswar: Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Monday announced that the results of Plus II examinations for science stream for the 2019-20 academic session will be declared this week.

However the department has not finalized the particular date of the result declaration. The council has started several procedures to publish the results within August 11 to August 15.

School and Mass Education Department Minister Samir Ranjan Dash will declare the particular date of result declaration soon.

According to sources, evaluation of the answer sheets was completed last week while the rest of the process is likely to be finished by August 12.

Notably, Dash on July 27 had declared that the result of 2020 Plus-II examination conducted by the CHSE was very likely to be published in the month of August.

The Plus-II examination for the academic year 2019-20 started March 3 and was scheduled to end March 28 but had to be stopped March 22 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dash said that the Plus-II Science and Commerce results will be published by the third week of August while the result of Arts stream will be declared by the end of August.

A total of 3.43 lakh students appeared for the 2020 Plus-II exams out of which 2,18,800 appeared in Arts stream, 98,536 in Science and 25,770 in Commerce.

Once published, the students can check the results through the CHSE website.

PNN