Nabarangpur: Police Friday arrested seven people and detained a minor on charges of pressing cigarette butts on the private parts of a youth and attacking him at Sindhiguda village under Papadahandi police limits of Nabarangpur district.

The incident had occurred February 28 a video of which has gone viral. The accused had tied the limbs of the youth before attacking him on suspicion of having illicit relationship with his friend’s wife.

The accused were identified as Anand Goud, Madhab Paika, Jagannath Goud, Indra Goud, Benu Goud, Puran Goud, Butu Goud and Jayaram Goud – all residents of Sindhiguda.

Reports said Anand suspected that the youth was having an affair with his wife.

On February 28 night, the victim was in the house of his friend Anand when some of the latter’s associates, who were hiding in the house, immediately tied the victim to a pole, stripped him naked before thrashing him.

They also pressed lit cigarettes on his genital before setting him free.

