Mumbai: The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) Saturday released a statement asking for an FIR against controversial actress-model Poonam Pandey.

Poonam made headlines Friday, after a statement of her “demise” due to cervical cancer was shared on Instagram. A day later on Saturday, she shared a video claiming she “faked” her death to ignite a conversation on the topic of cervical cancer, which many agree was in bad taste.

AICWA Saturday took to X, formerly known as Twitter and shared a statement describing the gimmick by Poonam as “highly wrong.”

The statement read: “The Fake PR stunt by Model and Actress Poonam Pandey is highly wrong. Using the guise of Cervical Cancer for self-promotion is not acceptable.

“After this news, people may hesitate to believe any Death news in the Indian film industry. No one in the film industry Stoops to such levels for PR.”

The AICWA then said that there should be an FIR against Poonam and her manager.

The statement further read: “Poonam Pandey’s manager had confirmed the False News, so there should be an FIR against Poonam Pandey and her Manager to prevent anyone exploiting their own death news for personal gains (PR). The entire Indian film industry, along with the entire nation, paid tribute.”

The post that created hysteria over Poonam’s sudden death on Friday read: “Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness.”

“In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

IANS