Santiniketan: An international Odia webinar on inter-relationship between literature and cinema was recently held at Santiniketan, West Bengal. Organised by Odia literary orgnisation Anyatra, the online event was attended by some prominent names from both fields of the likes of Odia film producer, actor Lambodar Hota (Abhilas) from Kenya, award winning film director Himansu Khatua, poet and screenplay writer Bijay Malla, cine critic and researcher Surya Deo and film reviewer, researcher and communication specialist Khusi Pattanayak.

Sarat Kumar Jena, an assistant professor of Odia Department in Visva-Bharati university and the chairman of Anyatra convened the virtual seminar while Jnanee Debasish Mishra, an assistant professor in Odia, Ravenshaw University moderated the brainstorming session.

Chief speaker Hota, speaking from Kenya, expressed regret saying cinema is gradually moving away from literature these days due to aggressive commercialisation of the film industries. “It is very difficult to trace elements of our culture and tradition in cinema, especially in films made after the 90’s,” he lamented.

Cine critic and analyst Surya Deo spoke on the glorious past of Odia cinema and highlighted many important aspects while poet Bijay Malla presented some interesting facts on Odia cinema. Khusi Pattanayak, who lives in Chennai at the moment, cited examples on how the films made in Hindi and English are adapted from literature.

Eminent film director Himansu Khatua, who directed award winning movies like Shunya Swaroopa and Kathantara and heads an Odisha based television channel, explained how he benefited from literature to make some landmark movies.

Bhagwan Ranbir and Sumedh from Maharashtra, Mayank Bhargab from Bihar, Udaya Nath Sahu from Delhi, Tanu Prakash Khandual and Bakrushna Behera from Jharkhand, well known Odia dramatist Rama Raman Padhi, Pradosh Kumar Swain, Ajaya KumarTripathy, Shyam Bhoi from Odisha and nearly 100 faculties were among others who shared their views at the webinar.