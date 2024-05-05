New Delhi: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce Class-X and XII board exam results Monday, officials said.

“The ICSE (Class-X) and ICS (Class-XII) will be announced May 6 at 11 am,” board’s Chief Executive and Secretary Joseph Emmanuel said Sunday.

The results will be available on the board’s website, the CAREERS portal and DigiLocker.

The board has also decided to discontinue compartment exams for Classes X and XII from this session.

“Candidates who wish to improve their marks or grades in the same year of examination may take improvement exams in a maximum of two subjects,” Emmanuel added.

The improvement exams will be conducted in July.

PTI