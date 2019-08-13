BHUBANESWAR: Few relationships bloom as elegantly as the bond between brothers and sisters. Out of the many festivals celebrated by India, Raksha Bandhan is perhaps the most special one. Denizens of the capital are already geared up for Rakhi festivities.

Several stores are selling designer Rakhis which cost between Rs 10 to 500. These include Kundan rakhis, Pearl rakhis, those with beads, pictures of Gods and Goddesses, Om and Swastika symbols.

Rudraksh and bracelet Rakhis have flooded the market too. Rakhis bearing cartoon version of Spiderman, Chhota Bheem, Pokemon, Doremon, Angry Birds and Ben10 seem to be quite popular among kids of the city.

Ayushi Reddy said, “One of my brothers is in Mumbai, one in Hyderabad and one in Bhubaneswar. I have planned to celebrate Raksha Bandhan by sending Rakhi baskets by Coco Rush to them. I miss celebrating Rakhi like I used to when we were young.”

Amrit Kashyap said, “I have four cousins. Women have always driven our family. They lead us. Men have always been supportive too. All are self-dependent people and I look up to them. I look forward to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with my living angels.”

Madhusmita Nayak said, “I always celebrate Raksha Bandhan not only with my family but also with poor people. My brother is younger to me. I always tell him to respect all girls like he respects me.”

Asambhava Shubha said, “My mother has always taught me and my sister that the spirit of Raksha Bandhan is the promise to stand by one another and never let go in the hard times. Even though members of our family reside in multiple cities, they send Rakhis every year. It is a symbol of blessings and prayers. Its enough to give everybody the strength to fight their own battles because above all, we want to empower through love.”

“My sister is completing her final year of medicine and will be the first doctor in my family. She’s not a rebel and has accepted life the way it comes. She’s my favorite champion,” she added.

Aradhana Nayak said, “My brother is my lifeline. He’s more than a friend to me.” Meanwhile, Bakul Foundation is all set to celebrate Raksha Bandhan by promoting gifting of plants and green rakhi at festivals and occasions.

Many students of Ramadevi Women’s University tied Rakhi to the soldiers of 120 battalion Tuesday.